Many people are aware of the Al Humaidi Family Kuwait operations for their impact on the travel and tourism industry. In many ways, these fields have been a mainstay of the company’s work for years and have helped catapult them to international recognition. However, the family has also worked diligently to expand its efforts to additional areas of focus as well and those efforts provide a great window into how a company can work to diversify its business operations. Below, we’ve overviewed some of the work the family has done with Ebbsfleet United Football Club, of which it is now the owner. That work has made a far-reaching impact on fans of the sport and has helped illustrate the family’s drive for excellence.
Al Humaidi Family Kuwait Operations Before Football
Before we dive into the family’s work with Ebbsfleet United, let’s first see some of the other operations that have helped establish them as a successful international presence. One of the major ways in which this has manifested is through the family’s development of tourist attractions around the world, including the much-celebrated Aqueous resort. This resort, which is located adjacent to the historic Red Sea has helped to open up an area of the world that has previously been more difficult to visit.
As part of that effort, the Al Humaidi Family Kuwait operations have helped introduce travelers to the community local to the Red Sea in Egypt. There, they’ve found a wealth of cultural activities to draw their attention such as local restaurants, markets, and natural attractions. To that last point, the Aqueous resort itself has worked to partner with trip leaders that are able to introduce newcomers to the area’s landscape. This has included snorkeling trips, diving excursions, and overland encounters. By engaging in this work, the family and the resort are helping to reintroduce the world to a place that has figured largely in the development of human history.
Making the Move to Ebbsfleet United
With the above information in mind, it’s perhaps not surprising that the family made the decision to become the owners of Ebbsfleet United Football Club. A big part of the core operations of the family’s work with Kuwaiti European Holding Group has been a drive to bring enjoyment to large groups of people. In the travel and tourism industry, this has often been accomplished through bringing people together in new and exciting locations. This has sometimes additionally been coupled with a desire to introduce travelers to new parts of the world.
In the case of the football club, this desire has manifested in a move to help bring the enjoyment of the sport of football to as many people as possible. The ownership move of Ebbsfleet United was especially impacted by this desire since the team has a strong local community built up around it that has followed it throughout its many years of existence. The family has worked, in part, to expand that following to bring a staple of the community to more and more people. In so doing, it has helped to bring the enjoyment of the sport and the football club to individuals who may never have involved themselves in the pastime.
Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait Helps Build on Rich History
Though a goal of the Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait has been to bring Ebbsfleet United to more people, it’s worth noting that the football club already enjoys a rich history. Founded in 1946, the football club has been a central fixture of the Northfleet, Kent area for more than 75 years. During that time it has seen many thousands of fans attend matches at its stadium and has seen its shares of triumphant moments on the pitch.
Previously known as Gravesend & Northfleet, the club has an interesting history of community participation that saw it engage in a novel management style that took direction from its fans. During this time, in the late 2000s, the club received input from fans through standardized voting to help it make decisions related to personal acquisitions and other key football operations. This management experiment helped indicate just how central the club has been to its community over the years and the many ways in which individuals have sought to participate in its ongoing history.
Present and Future Operations
The Al Humaidi Family in Kuwait is currently working to continue that tradition of community support within the club. Part of this has manifested through a vibrant volunteer program that allows community members to participate in club operations related to the stadium and to contribute their efforts to the ongoing success of the football club. One of the ways this has manifested is through the decoration of the stadium to showcase the passion and energy with which fans approach matchday and beyond.
This passion can also be seen through the formation of The Fleet Supporters’ Trust which is a community-sponsored group of fans that participate in ongoing operations related to the club. The trust’s goals include strengthening the bonds between the club and the community and representing the interests of the community in club activities. This formalized organization of fans helps to showcase that the passion for the club is not something that is relegated to the past but, rather, is something ongoing that is also moving into the future. This passion is something the family has actively sought to connect with through its ownership activities and helps guide its decision-making to this day.
While the Al Humaidi Family Kuwait operations have often been known for their focus on travel and tourism, the family's efforts have actually expanded into a number of different areas over the years. By looking at these areas for a deeper understanding of how these expansions have played out, we can also begin to understand how a robust company can expand its operations in a manner that can support its ongoing success. Additionally, we also see how that success can be a boon to local communities in the areas in which the company operates.
