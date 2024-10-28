Who will win the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League? Odds on favorites and best bets

There are big changes on the horizon in the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League campaign as the tournament is set to feature a new format. The European tournament has scrapped the old group stage system and has expanded the league phase with 36 teams playing in a Swiss Model to decide its knockout participants.

The UCL draw on Thursday 29th August revealed the League-phase fixtures, with each side expected to play eight matches (four home and four away. The champion will be the team that can thrive in the bigger field, new tournament format, and have the depth to survive what promises to be a grueling season from the increasingly clogged match fixture schedule.

So, who will win the UCL 2024-25 season in what promises to be a tough tournament for many? Here is a rundown of the odds-on favorites and best bets to place.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League winner odds

Manchester City remains the unsurprising favorite at +275 odds so far in the title race as the oddsmakers have loved Pep Guardiola’s team for years. While it hasn’t always worked out that way for Mancity, won the title in 2023 and hope they can replicate their performance this season. Pep Guardiola’s men opened their 2023 UCL campaign with a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan, before beating Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava with Erling Haaland recording multiple goals.

Real Madrid also ranks among the favorites at +300 despite being doubted by pre-tournament odds makers. However, the Los Blancos are among the top contenders after recording a successful campaign last season where they won the title. Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory over the impressive Stuttgart in their first game before recording a 1-0 away loss over Lille. Nonetheless, they responded in their usual style by recording a 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund despite conceding two goals early in the game.

Besides Manchester City and Real Madrid, EPL title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal are considered among the title contenders at +1200 and +900 odds respectively. Paris St-Germain is also expected to be among the top eight contenders despite the departure of Kylian Mbappe and moving from the star-studded squad of the last decade.

Best bets to place in the UCL title win in 2025

Valuable picks: Real Madrid (+300) & Arsenal (+900)

While Mancity has been a favorite for oddsmakers in the last five years, they are no longer Europe’s best team. Pep Guardiola’s men still have an impressive starting XI, but the team’s lack of depth has seen them bleed out slowly. The team is heavily reliant on Erling Haaland and Rodri to maintain their performance and if any of them need time to recover to full form, they will be significantly depleted.

That gives fellow EPL challengers Arsenal a great chance to win the UCL as they have an impressively talented squad and their depth is excellent. The Gunners have added Mikel Merino to their lineup and they have enough talent to survive any likely injuries that might arise from their incredibly congested match schedule. As such, have exceedingly strong value compared to other heavy hitters. However, the defending champions Real Madrid hope to successfully retain their title.

