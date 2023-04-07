Who will get the title of top scorer in the Bundesliga 2022/2023?

The current season of the German Bundesliga is entering the home stretch. The fight for the title is expected to be tough and, most likely, will last until the last round. However, fans of football in Germany are interested not only in who will get the gold medals. Also, quite a serious intrigue is observed in the race for the title of top scorer.

In the elite German football championship, an impressive number of talented and skillful players in attacking positions. At the same time, four performers claim the title of top scorer, namely: Niklas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Christopher Nkunku (Red Bull Leipzig), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) and Markus Thuram (Borussia M).

Niklas Füllkrug

A native of Hannover, he played 25 matches in the German championship, in which he was able to score 15 goals. The only fight that Niklas missed due to injury was in Munich with Bayern. Double Füllkrug scored at the gates of Bochum, Mönchengladbach Borussia and Wolfsburg. At the same time, the Werder striker scored once against the “wolves” in the first round, Stuttgart, Eintracht, Hoffenheim, Hertha, Schalke, Cologne, the Bochum “unknocked” and Bayer from Leverkusen. By the age of 30, the striker had never become the league’s top scorer, so this achievement could be a debut.

Werder Bremen do not often leave the field without scoring goals. Fullkrug is rarely injured and spends the bulk of confrontations without substitutions. So Niklas should have a lot of opportunities to score in the remaining rounds. The gap from the nearest pursuers for this player is small, but there is still time to increase it.

Christopher Nkunku

The French midfielder, 25, did not score a single goal in 2023, having missed eight matches in the Bundesliga due to injury. Christopher landed all 12 accurate shots in 2022. Nkunku scored doubles against Wolfsburg, Bochum and Hoffenheim, and scored once in battles with Stuttgart, Cologne, Mainz, Augsburg, Bayer and Freiburg. In total, as part of Red Bull Leipzig, a native of Lagny-sur-Marne spent more than a hundred matches and scored more than four dozen goals.

Having been injured during the winter break, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Christopher cannot fully return to the Red Bulls in 2023. In the February stretch, Nkunku played three league matches against Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. With the “wolves” the Frenchman managed to score an assist. If this promising player continues to heal the injury and miss most of the remaining confrontations, then it will not be possible to compete for the title of top scorer in the Bundesliga.

Vincenzo Grifo

The Freiburg midfielder with Italian-German citizenship played 106 matches for the Brazilians from Breisgau, in which he scored 31 goals. Grifo has scored 13 goals this season. Having scored a hat-trick against Union Berlin, as well as against a double of Schalke and Stuttgart, Vincenzo delivered one accurate blow to the gates of Augsburg, the Stuttgart Swabians, Bochum, Werder, Leverkusen Bayer and Hertha from Berlin. The Black-and-Whites are having a good season and are fighting for the top four, so one of the team’s main goalscorers can score more than once.

It will not be easy to get ahead of Niklas Füllkrug Vincenzo, but there are still chances for this. Although in 2023 the Freiburg midfielder scores significantly less than the Werder Bremen forward.

Marcus Thuram

A native of Parma, at the age of 25, played in the Borussia Mönchengladbach a little less than a hundred matches and scored more than three dozen goals. This season alone, Lilian Thuram’s son has 12 accurate shots. At the same time, Markus missed the match of the 16th round of the Bundesliga against the Leverkusen Bayer due to injury. Double Thuram Jr. scored with Wolfsburg. Once again, the Frenchman distinguished himself in battles with Hoffenheim, Schalke, Bavaria (home and away), Werder Bremen (home and away), Cologne, Eintracht, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach has a good squad and the team plays quite confidently in attack. In the remaining battles, Markus will try to outflank Niklas Füllkrug, but it will be extremely difficult to do so.

Our forecast

Nkunku can not be taken into account in the scorer’s race, because the Frenchman has an injury. If in the near future the player of the “red bulls” will be able to recover, then it is not a fact that Christopher will finish the season in optimal shape. Grifo is in good condition, but the midfielder in Freiburg’s struggle for the strongest four will play more for the team than for himself.

Thuram is a talented striker, but in 10 games in 2023, Markus scored only two goals, which is not enough for a player of this role. Füllkrug has an advantage over the competition and Niklas is much more stable, so it is likely that the Werder striker will be the top scorer of the tournament.

