Who will be the next USMNT Head coach?

The U.S. men’s national team’s 2022 ended in disappointment at the FIFA World Cup after defeat to an in-form Netherlands, but the end of that journey signifies the beginning of another, and the most important this side has ever ventured on. The next three-and-a-half years are perhaps the most important in American soccer history, with a series of friendlies, CONCACAF tournaments and a Copa America all serving as precursors for a World Cup on home soil in 2026 that is set to propel American soccer into the stratosphere.

Just as soon as the final whistle blew in the Khalifa International Stadium, ending the United States men’s national team’s chances in Qatar, the speculation kicked off: Who would coach the U.S. men heading into this historic 2026 World Cup?

However, if USMNT fans thought it was going to be an easy ride appointing a new manager they were sadly mistaken. Head coach Gregg Berhalter admitted to kicking his wife in a 1991 domestic violence incident currently under U.S. Soccer investigation, but said he had been blackmailed over details about it after the World Cup.

It has since come to light in a report from ESPN and other outlets that winger Reyna’s family was involved in providing damaging information about Berhalter to U.S. Soccer. Regardless of how this situation is eventually resolved, Berhalter’s prospects of returning as Head coach are tentative at best.

With Gregg Berhalter’s future uncertain, U.S. Soccer is preparing their search for a new manager it hopes will lead the country to glory in the 2026 World Cup.

But who are the frontrunners? And who will end up at the helm of the USMNT at the most important tournament in their history?

Here’s a look at the top three candidates for the job.

Jesse Marsch

The former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is a popular name when discussing USMNT coaching candidates and is currently the favourite to take the role on. If you are betting on the next USMNT manager, make sure you are getting the latest offers and betting bonuses. His rise to a Premier League manager has made him a well-liked figure back in his home country. There aren’t many top-level American coaches who have reached the level he has, so naturally his name will crop up when there is an opening. Those rumours will only intensify now following the news of his Leeds sacking on February 6 following a run of seven league games without a win.

However, despite his work at the club level, it’s no sure thing Marsch would make a good USMNT coach or that he would be a viable candidate to begin with. Now a free agent, he may wish to continue solidifying his standing as a coach at the highest club level before transitioning to the national team stage. Additionally, Marsch plays a very specific tactical style which may not necessarily translate to the national team environment. National team coaches typically deploy a more pragmatic, structured approach despite having better talent at their disposal.

Players only get to train a few weeks out of the year with their national team, and Marsch’s high-press, high-energy style of play requires regular practice time and an understanding of the tactical nuance involved in order to be implemented. Still, the 49-year-old is an exceptional coach who has Champions League and Premier League pedigree. He has developed a reputation as a man-manager and knows the American players well. Right now there may be no better fit for the job than the now available Marsch.

Jim Curtin

The best domestic option would likely come in the person of Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin. The Union manager could be the next to take the leap from MLS to the USMNT after Curtin worked wonders with the side, building the club into a powerhouse with an endless army of homegrown studs that came so close to clinching the MLS Cup if not for some last minute heroics from Gareth Bale in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old Pennsylvania native has been with the Union his entire coaching career, and has proven his ability to develop young talent, win with a limited roster, and deliver consistent performances within the salary restrictions of MLS. Throughout his tenure, Curtin has developed a reputation for getting the best out of young players and helping them prepare for the next step in their careers.

The USMNT, though, might be past that point in its development, as many of the team’s stars will be entering their prime by the time 2026 rolls around. Curtin may have been a good fit for the young U.S. building towards 2022 and he is currently rumoured to be in talks with the Union over a potential contract extension, but there’s an argument to be made that the U.S. will need someone with a plenty of experience on the road to the next World Cup and Curtin fits the mould there.

Marcelo Bielsa

Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa has long been a name mentioned in connection with the U.S. job. Back as far as 2011, there were links between Bielsa and the USMNT. His name has cropped up once again now there is uncertainty around the U.S. position, and this time there could be a fit. Berhalter instituted a targeted pressing system in his four years in charge, and Bielsa’s appointment would take that to the next level with his high octane style of play.

Bielsa has national team experience, leading Argentina for six years and Chile for four, a big boost over the other candidates on the list. Yet there remain risks with Bielsa. He has been known to wear out his welcome, not with his personality or ego, but because his pressing system is exhausting. Still, that lends itself more to a club setting, where players can become overworked through a long season.

At the national team level, where players are only around for a week or so at a time, there’s less opportunity for burnout or overuse to occur. With Bielsa out of a job since his dismissal at Leeds last year, he could be a top name on the list if the national team moves on from Berhalter.

Related Posts via Categories