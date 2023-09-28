Which Team Do the Bookmakers Think Will Advance from the Champions League “Group of Death?”

The Champions League is back in action, and football fans are buzzing about the new season. As always, the draw for the group stages has given us some fascinating match-ups and UK online betting sites are busy accepting bets on the thrilling matches ahead of us. This year, the spotlight is on Group F, commonly referred to as the ‘group of death’, featuring Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

The Situation in Group F

Let’s take a quick look at the current standings in Group F:

# Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 AC Milan 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

The presence of these four heavyweight clubs makes this group the most anticipated in this year’s Champions League. It’s hard to think of a more challenging group, especially given the recent changes in team rosters. Paris Saint-Germain is now fully under the influence of Kylian Mbappé, as big names like Lionel Messi and Neymar have moved on. Dortmund faces the absence of Jude Bellingham, a key player who transferred to Real Madrid. Newcastle is re-entering the Champions League stage after a long hiatus, and AC Milan has had a productive transfer season.

Bookmakers Weigh In

Now, where do UK online betting sites weigh in on this? The odds presented by various bookmakers show a slight favor towards Paris Saint-Germain. Here are some odds for each team to advance:

Paris Saint-Germain: Between 1/5 and 2/9

Newcastle United: Between 4/6 and 8/11

AC Milan: 13/8 across the board

Borussia Dortmund: Between 11/5 and 2/1

These odds give us a hint about how the experts are assessing the situation. Paris Saint-Germain appears to be the leading favorite, followed by Newcastle, AC Milan, and then Borussia Dortmund. However, given the unpredictability of football, especially in a group this competitive, these odds are far from conclusive.

Factors that Could Shake Things Up

One of the most interesting aspects of this year’s ‘group of death’ is the range of strategies and styles that these teams bring to the table. Paris Saint-Germain, for instance, is known for their attacking flair, which is amplified by the presence of Kylian Mbappé. The new management under Luis Enrique also promises a more cohesive team play, which could be the missing piece in their Champions League puzzle.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, has the underdog spirit. Their return to the Champions League after nearly two decades is noteworthy, and they have a chip on their shoulder. With significant investments in the transfer market, they could very well be the dark horse of this group.

AC Milan is a team in transition but in a positive way. Their recruitment has been spot-on, adding depth and quality to an already solid lineup. The additions of Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah provide them not just skill but also pace on the flanks, which can be crucial in tight matches.

Lastly, Borussia Dortmund is somewhat of an enigma this season. They have struggled in their domestic league and have lost a key player in Jude Bellingham. However, they are a side that thrives under pressure and they could very well turn things around as the group stage progresses.

A Tournament to Relish

As we look forward to the remaining matches in Group F, one thing is certain: this is anyone’s game. While Paris Saint-Germain may be the statistical favorite, the beauty of football is its inherent unpredictability. No matter what the bookmakers suggest, the true outcome will be decided on the field, in ninety-minute increments, where anything is possible.

