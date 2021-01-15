Which European Football League Is The Best?

Football is one of the greatest sports in the world! We have enjoyed watching it for decades and for some people it holds great importance and is a source of great emotion. All fans have a personal attachment to the game through their team. No other game can bring people together more than the game of football. The reach of the game is so great, you’ll find it everywhere – on TV, in magazines, online casino games, and even books. There is no doubt that the European leagues are the most popular and attract millions of fans. In this article, you’ll find out about the most remarkable football leagues in Europe.
The English Premier League
This league is one of the most thrilling and explosive in football. The games are live–streamed to 212 countries around the world. It is ranked as the 2nd best league in Europe. The English Premier League was founded in 1992 and it sees the second–highest attendances for matches. The Premier League contains some of the most famous football teams in the world. This includes Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and others. The league continues to attract players from many different countries. You will find top players such as Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane – this list of stars is endless.
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga is the German domestic football league and is ranked the fourth–best league in Europe. It is one of the most difficult football leagues to play in. This league started in 1963. The Bundesliga is the top tier of German football. Across the German leagues, you will find 56 teams that compete to be regional champions, and the runners-up play a series of playoff matches. The most successful team in the history of the Bundesliga is the famous Bayern Munich – they have been champions 29 times.
La Liga
La Liga is the Spanish domestic football league. It comes with teams that boast some of the best players on the planet. In 2019, La Liga was ranked the top league in Europe.?It also features some of the most eagerly anticipated football games, such as the El Classico. La Liga started in 1929, many clubs have won La Liga. There are only three clubs that have never been relegated from La Liga, the teams are Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao.
Serie A
This league is found at the top of the Italian football league system. It awards the Scudetto and the Coppa Campioni d'Italia. There are 20 clubs competing in this top league. There are 38 games in total across each season. The most successful club is Juventus, they have won the title in Italy 36 times and been runner up 21 times. The top four teams in Serie A can qualify for the Champions League. The team that finishes fifth, will qualify for the Europa League. The sixth or the seventh–ranked club will join the first round of the Europa Conference League, and the three lowest teams are relegated to Serie B.
