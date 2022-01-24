What would a successful January look like for Newcastle United?

It’s been a strange time to be a Newcastle fan. Talks over an alleged takeover had dragged on for the best part of a year before a deal was finally completed — at which point the club were hanging perilously in the relegation zone, without any kind of identity and without a win in the Premier League.
Going down seemed an inevitability before the takeover but now promises of Saudi consortium investment bring new home and optimism to St James Park.
Indeed, manager Eddie Howe, who has struggled so far in the Newcastle dugout since his appointment, will have an alleged transfer war-chest at his disposal, the Magpies could bring in a plethora of talent to help navigate them away from the bottom three and lay the foundations for a really successful project for years to come — maybe even winning a trophy or shocking the Bet exchange uk by competing in the title race.
For now, though, they have plenty of business to attend, so we look at the incomings and outgoings at St James Park to try and assess what represents a successful window come deadline day.
Kieran Trippier
Howe’s first acquisition as a new era transcends upon the North East is former Tottenham Hotspur right back Kieran Trippier. Arriving from Atlético Madrid for £12 million, Trippier was part of the side that won La Liga last season under Diego Simeone, but after struggling with injuries, had found game time hard to come by.
A return to the Premier League not only brings an abundance of quality to Newcastle’s right flank but an option for set pieces and dead balls that perhaps only Jonjo Shelvey is capable of matching.
With a World Cup coming up at the end of the year, and a plethora of options in the full back areas for Gareth Southgate, Tripper would do well to rack up his appearances between now and then and St James Park could serve as the perfect destination.
Philippe Coutinho
The one that got away, a loan move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho would have provided Howe the creativity he is sorely lacking. Instead, he joins Aston Villa to link up with former captain Steven Gerrard.
One of the best players in the league when he left Liverpool in January 2018, a dream move to Spain became a disaster for the Brazilian as he flattered to deceive in a star-studded line-up.
While a permanent move would have always appeared optimistic, especially as the Catalonians will want to recoup the bulk of the £140-million they spent four years ago, Newcastle could be a great short-term option for a player clearly deprived of confidence.
Having spent five years in the league before, very little integration would be needed. Newcastle could have flexed their financial muscles by paying the Brazilian’s hefty wages and a move would have guaranteed them some end product for the end of the season.
Moussa Dembélé
It also makes sense to look at one of the dozens of players linked with a move to the Toon Army. Although some Newcastle fans have jovially listened to rumours linking Ousmane Dembélé to the North East, we hardly think now is the point in his career for him to leave Barcelona, especially since Xavi has indicted the Frenchman will be one of his key players.
However, we do think a move for Moussa Dembélé, Lyon’s talisman since Memphis Depay’s departure, as a realistic option up front.
Paired with Callum Wilson the duo could form an explosive partnership and having already played on British shores with Celtic and Fulham, it wouldn’t take long for the 25-year-old to find his feet, and the back of the net, on a regular basis. Goals are in short supply for Howe so having a consistent goal threat such as Dembélé could provide the crucial points they need to beat the drop come May.
