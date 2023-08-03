What Makes These 3 Unpopular Football Players Legendary

In the modern world, football is a trendy sport. But if you ask most of its fans about their favorite players, they will answer blandly: Messi, Ronaldo, Pele, or Maradona. Bigger football fans know that the game has much more of a legacy to offer. And today’s article will present you with 3 unpopular football players imprinted in the sport’s history.

You can make something of their legacy too. Learn the playing features of the upcoming players and start noticing them in modern matches. This will make you understand the games better and predict them accurately. Transfer that into a top Polish bookie GGBET PL to make an apparent profit in some zloty.

Alfredo Di Stefano

Maybe one of the reasons that so few football fans know about Alfredo Di Stefano is due to his far distant years of activity. He played from 1940 to 1961. But the number of accomplishments within this period makes him essential to check out.

Di Stefano originates from Argentina, where he was born in Buenos Aires in 1926. His first prominent club was River Plate, leading him into professional sports.

As soon as he got into the real game, his domination started. Playing as an attacking midfielder, he has scored a total of 307 goals. These achievements have made him a double champion of Argentina, a triple champion of Columbia, and an eight-time winner of Spain’s Championship.

Di Stefano holds a single Copa Colombia, Copa del Rey, and Intercontinental Cup. Moreover, he has won the best scorer title nine times in different regions. And as a cherry on top, he holds two Ballon d’Or as the best European player and is the first FIFA Hall of Fame member.

After finishing his career, Alfredo becomes a football trainer, leading many clubs; Real Madrid is one of them. In the name of Di Stefano, the football association has named a trophy credited to the best Spain player, and the Real Madrid Castilla stadium.

Johan Cruyff

The next football legend that doesn’t get enough credit and recognition nowadays is Johan Cruyff. The guy has single-handedly given Barcelona Club their iconic playstyle. But how did he come to that?

Johan was born in 1947 in the Netherlands and started playing football from a young age. His playing career was launched by joining Ajax which he guided to great victories. These include eight Netherlands Champions titles, five wins in the Netherlands Cup, and three European Champions Cups (in a row!).

These accomplishments have made Johan Cruyff one of the best players in the 1970s. Barcelona got interested in him to the extent that they bought him for the record prize of 6 million guilders.

Johan has been a part of Barcelona for five years. Within this time, he has won the Spain Championship and a National Cup. Then, Cruyff has fallen out of the football. But after some time, he joined the sport in American teams.

Johan Cruyff is one of the few players who knew how to set up a beautiful football game. A game full of spectacular plays. And after finishing his playing career, he dedicated his life to teaching others how to do it.

In Particular, he was a trainer at the Ajax and the Barcelona club. As expected, he led them to many cups, including the country and European championships.

Michel Platini

Lastly, we wanted to tell you about an important football figure that has charmed the audience with his smart playing. Michel Platini didn’t need to run across the field like mad, showing his athleticism to excel. He was playing football, like chess; he knew where to be.

Michel was born in 1955 in France and started playing young. He entered his first club, AS Jœuf, in 11 years. And after making his first steps in the Junior team, he transferred to Nancy-Lorraine, a full-fledged club, at 17.

On its own, the club was mediocre. But thanks to Platini’s prominence, it was winning leading clubs like Monaco, Nant, and de Saint-Étienne. Within his Nancy period, Michel made a good score of 183 goals (1972 – 1979).

Later, Michel Platini joined a Saint-Étienne club. Even though he was its vital member scoring 104 goals, he did nothing too “legendary” here. Which we can’t say about his next club, Juventus.

Becoming its member in 1982, he needed one year to pop. His playing at Juventus was so good that he won three Ballon d’Or awards in a row (1983, 84, 85)! 1984 he also guided a club to grab the European Championship title 1984. These achievements have made him arguably the best football player of 1984.

Michel Platini has left an important football legacy which taught many players to use their heads in a broader sense. His performance in Juventus is like an entire teaching book. And many have definitely taken a peek inside.

Related Posts via Categories