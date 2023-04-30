West Ham United Team News at Man City: Zouma, Scamacca

Just when you thought West Ham United had regained form and was about to secure safety, they fall right back into the same rut. Don’t get me wrong, they’re still in great shape to escape relegation, and they did put in a noble effort in the loss to Liverpool.

However, the job is not done yet! And the next match is against top of the table Manchester City, who are flying really high right now as they look to make it five league titles in six seasons, and maybe win a treble to boot!

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, May 3, 8PM UK Time, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Form Guide West Ham LLWDL Man City WWWW

PL Standing: West Ham 15th, 34 pts Man City 1st, 76 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 7% Man City 80% Draw 13%

In other words, the game in hand that Hammers have on almost all the teams below them in standings…yeah, barring a miracle it will get washed out in mid-week.

Hammers Team News

Striker Gianlucca Scamacca remains out as a long-term injury absentee due to a knee injury. He is reportedly inching towards a return, potentially in mid-May.

“All I know is he had knee surgery. We’re awaiting clear information on exactly what’s been done; we don’t know if it was a washout, we don’t know if anything has been removed, floating bone,” said West Ham manager David Moyes.

“I’ve just not got the answer to that.”

Also ruled out of this one is central defender Kurt Zouma, who is still recovering from an ankle sprain. As of now, those are the only two injury concerns for David Moyes.



