West Ham United Team News vs Burnley: Johnson, Zouma, Fredericks

Fourth Place West Ham United travel to Turf Moor looking to retain the momentum they gathered after taking care of then league leaders Chelsea 3-2 last weekend. To say that this particular result was not on the cards is an understatement. It does serve as a signal that West Ham might just be the real deal this year and a genuine threat for the Champions League places.
Sean Dyche’s Burnley side has caused West Ham some trouble in the past. The recent head-to-head standings between the two sides are surprisingly close. West Ham just has the edge having won four and lost three of their last seven fixtures against the Clarets.
It doesn’t stop there. West Ham rarely keeps a clean sheet against Burnley at Turf Moor. They have conceded in their last seven visits to Lancashire.
Burnley vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12 PM GMT, 12th December 2021
West Ham Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Burnley (WDDDL) West Ham (WLDWL)
The golden run with the treatment run is well and truly a thing of the past for the Hammers. Let’s take a look at who might miss out on this clash.
We’ll start with the obvious. Italian center-half Angelo Ogbonna remains out with his ACL injury. The defender suffered the injury in the victory over Liverpool and could possibly not return to first-team action until 2023 as things stand.
Ben Johnson is another who is ruled out of this one. The right-back who burst onto the scene after Vladimir Coufal’s injury afforded him a first-team chance is out with a hamstring injury. It’s a devastating blow for the youngster.
The club has not given an official timeframe for his return from injury.
Another who is suffering from hamstring issues is French center-half Kurt Zouma. After securing a transfer from West to East London, the defender has gone from strength to strength and was emerging as a tier-one central defender prior to his injury. Both player and the club will be keeping their fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.
We’ll finish with some good news. Or a piece of potentially good news is probably more accurate. Aaron Cresswell is close to returning from the back injury that has kept him out of the first-team picture the last couple of weeks.
The same is being said about Ryan Fredericks and his groin injury.
Despite neither being seen training during the week, there is an outside chance the duo could be brought back into the fold this weekend as the defensive injuries mount for the Irons.
I am going to say that the Hammers will keep their momentum this time around with a victory over Burnley. And with that victory hold on to fourth place in the English Premier League.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind