West Ham United Team News vs Chelsea: Zouma, Diop, Ogbonna

East meets West in yet another London derby this weekend in Premier League action. This time it is Chelsea hosting Europa League semi-finalists West Ham. This match will be crucial to both sides and their European qualification aspirations.
Chelsea holds a five-point lead over fifth-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand. The Pensioners will want to ensure they don’t get sucked into a scrap for Champions League qualification.
A loss here might just see them dragged into just that, so all three points are a necessity for Thomas Tuchel’s men.
West Ham is just about out of the race for Champions League qualification. The Hammers sit on 52 points, in seventh place on the Premier League table. That puts them five points behind the fourth-placed Spurs having played an extra game.
The Irons have a fail-safe, though. If they cannot make a late run into fourth place in the league, they can still qualify for the Champions via lifting this season’s Europa League. A competition they are amongst the favorites to win.
Chelsea vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, April 24 2022 2 PM PM Local Time.
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London.
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham
Who’s in form? Chelsea (LWWWL) West Ham (WDLWD)
What are the odds? Chelsea (-195) West Ham (+550) Draw (+340)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News
Fighting a battle on two fronts is affecting West Ham’s already tiny first-team squad. It is in central defense that the Hammers have been hit hard.
Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee because of a knee injury. The veteran Italian limped off against Liverpool in the Hammers’ famous victory over the Reds back in November. They later diagnosed him with an ACL injury.
He underwent surgery and will probably not return until after the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Kurt Zouma is also likely to miss this match too. The French central defender injured himself against Brentford earlier this month. It was later announced he had picked up an ankle injury.
Media reports suggest he won’t be back this season, but David Moyes is refusing to rule out a return in the latter stages of this season.
To compound the issues at center back, Issa Diop is also out with an ankle injury.
The Frenchman picked up an ankle ligament injury and is likely to be out for the rest of the season as well.
He is another who David Moyes refuses to rule out of a return. I think the Scot is basing that on hope, rather than any type of medical science.
It promises to be a fascinating London derby. Both sides have everything to play for and this match is clearly the pick of the early Sunday kickoffs this weekend.
