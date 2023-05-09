West Ham Team News vs AZ Alkmaar: Zouma, Coufal, Scamacca

West Ham United can really dive into the UEFA Europa Conference League competition now, as yesterday pretty much clinched Premier League safety for them.

In pulling off a massive shocker of a result, over a seemingly imploding Manchester United side, the Hammers are almost certain to not get relegated now. Thus, they can now focus more intently on Europe, and potentially ending their trophy drought.

West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs May 11, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: UECL Semifinal, Leg 1/2

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: AZ are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA games in Alkmaar (W17 D8)

West Ham Team News

As you can see from the fun fact above, WHU will badly need to get a result here, because the road leg is going to be very tough. Manager David Moyes will be without the services of two, and quite possibly three, players for this match.

We start with Vladimir Coufal, who injured his hamstring in the loss to Manchester City, and then missed the aforementioned win over United. His injury isn’t serious, but at the same time, there is no timescale for his return.

“He won’t be available for this game, so we will need to see how he is going forward,” Moyes said to Football.London ahead of yesterday’s clash.

“He’s hurt his hamstring, we’re not quite exactly sure how bad, but we’re hoping that it’s not too bad.”

Fellow defender Kurt Zouma has missed the last three matches due to ankle ligament damage, and may not return this season. If he does play, it would defying expectations and it won’t be in this match.

Speaking of done for the season, striker Gianlucca Scamacca is all but ruled out for the remainder.

His knee injury, the subsequent surgery and the timeline for full recovery means his only chance to play again this term would be in June, should the Irons reach the final of this competition.

