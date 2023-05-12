West Ham at Brentford Team News: Zouma, Coufal, Strakosha

West Ham United won the first of their two-legged UECL tie with AZ Alkmaar tonight, meaning they’ll head to the weekend feeling pretty confident.

They’ll need that confidence, as the next match is a visit to Brentford, and that will prove to be a tricky, challenging fixture for them. Let’s preview this one.

West Ham United vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 14, 4pm GMT, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: West Ham 27% Draw 27% Brentford FC 46%

PL Form West Ham WLLLW Brentford FC LWWDL

PL Standings West Ham 15th, 37 pts Brentford FC 9th, 50 pts

Team News for Both Sides

The Hammers basically have a clean bill of health here, or at least no new fitness concerns. The Irons trio of injury absentees remains the same: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle) and Vladimir Coufal (hamstring).

Switching over to the Bees, Thomas Strakosha (calf) is a doubt for this one. Meanwhile the following triad of players are not going to feature again this season: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Keane Lewis-Potter (knee).

So we’ll see if the Bees can sting their opposition in this London derby, and with that, move closer towards securing a finish on the first page of the standings.

