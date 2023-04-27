West Ham at Crystal Palace Team News: Ogbonna, Zaha, Clyne

West Ham United visits Crystal Palace on Saturday in a London derby that truly embodies the term “mid-table.” Both sides are coming off losses in midweek, and will thus hope to get back to winning ways on the weekend.

The Irons are still looking for a couple more results in order to secure they stay up in the Premiership for next term.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Apr 29, 2023, at 12:30 pm UK at Selhurst Park, London

Google Result Probability: West Ham 34% Draw `30% Crystal Palace 36%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 14th, 34 pts LWDWL Crystal Palace 12th, 37 pts LDWWW

Team News for Both Sides

The Hammers have just one injury absentee- Gianlucca Scamacca, who continues his recovery from knee surgery. Angelo Ogbonna was fit enough to make the bench for the past two games, so perhaps he goes back to the starting XI this time around?

Shifting over to the Eagles, Nathan Ferguson remains out due to a muscle tear, and won’t return this season. Meanwhile former Southampton and Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne is a strong doubt. Ditto for Wilfried Zaha, but it is thought that both will feature again, before the season ends.

“We’re hoping at some stage during the week that Wilf and Nathaniel Clyne will be able to join us,” manager Roy Hodgson said a couple days ago.

