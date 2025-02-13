West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

A mid-table London derby is set to transpire when West Ham United host Brentford FC on Saturday. Can the Hammers start to get that “new manager bounce” going? Or will this slog of a season continue to wallow in the mire? Graham Potter’s men seem to be slightly favored against a side that sits five places above them in the table.

Why? Well, maybe it’s just a feeling, because they do have the home pitch advantage going for them here.

West Ham United vs Brentford FC

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 15, 2025, 3pm, London Stadium, UK

PL Position, Form Guide: Brentford FC 11th, 31 pts, LLDWL West Ham, 16th, 27 pts, LLLD

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC win 34% Draw 26% West Ham win 40%

So with that in mind, let’s look at the strongest starting lineup possible to make that come to fruition.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Carlos Soler, Emerson Palmieri; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen

