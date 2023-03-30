Sunday brings what we would call a “six-pointer” at the bottom of the table with Southampton marching in to West Ham United.

In the relegation race, it could mean a swing of six points, which is absolutely massive when you consider these two sides are separated by just one point and both would be demoted to the Championship if the season ended today.

West Ham United vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sun. Apr. 2, 2023, at 2 pm UK London Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton 19% Draw 26% West Ham 55%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 20th, 23 pts DLDWL West Ham 18th, 24 pts DLWLD

Saints have strongly flirted with relegation in four of the past five seasons, but this time they are in a fully committed relationship with the concept.

West Ham were in the danger zone for one season a few years ago, but have actually flirted with Champions League qualification in recent years. So this current season is a disaster to say the least.

Winners of only two in their last 14 Premier League matches, an L here could be the final tipping point for David Moyes. But then again we’ve said that before.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Scamacca, Bowen

