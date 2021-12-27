West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Watford FC

West Ham United enters the post-Boxing Day, pre-New Year’s round of fixtures (yes, the Premier League actually squeezes a whole ‘nother round of fixtures in there) looking to turn their form around against strugglers Watford at Vicarage Road.
Watford has been in atrocious form when they have made it on the pitch this season. The Moosemen haven’t actually played in almost three weeks, with their last few fixtures all postponed. The last time they made it onto the pitch, it was a 2-1 loss to fellow promoted side Brentford, back on the 10th of December.
West Ham, meanwhile, has seen their incredible start to the season ruined. Poor form has seen them fall from potential Champions League qualifiers to a side that might not even be in the Conference League qualification spots once every side has played the same amount of games.
Things have to change immediately if the Irons are to prevent that from becoming a reality.
Watford vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 28th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): Watford (LL***) West Ham (DL*LL)
Let’s gaze into our claret and blue crystal blue and see who might just start for the Hammers against Watford.
Frenchman Alphonse Areola should get a start between the posts for the East Londoners. I thought Lukasz Fabianski might get a rest on Boxing Day. He didn’t, so I think he should get the day off here.
In defense, Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will continue on as the starting center-backs. They could definitely do with a rest, but because of a lack of options – they will continue in the first team here.
Having successfully taken his spot back, after losing it to Ben Johnson earlier in the year, Vladimir Coufal might get rested here.
With the 48 hour turnaround, injury is a real potential issue and the last thing West Ham needs is another defensive injury crisis. I am using the same logic with Arthur Masuaku.
Therefore, I am picking Ryan Fredericks to start at right-back, with Ben Johnson filling in at left-back.
West Ham captain Mark Noble might just get a chance to lead his side onto the field with Declan Rice missing out because of suspension.
I am picking Noble to pair up with Tomas Soucek in the defensive midfield spots. Just ahead of them I think Manuel Lanzini will play in place of Pablo Fornals.
Fornals has seen his form dip alarmingly, and he could be out of the first-team picture, should Lanzini impress.
Michail Antonio returned from his COVID layoff with a goal just four minutes after coming off the bench against Southampton.
He will start as the focal point of the attack with Andriy Yarmolenko to his right and Said Benrahma to his left, giving Jarrod Bowen a well-earned rest.
I am picking the Hammers to win here.
I am picking the Hammers to win here.

If they don't beat Watford, I am not sure where their next win will come from.
