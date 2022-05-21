West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

West Ham United travels to the Amex on Championship Sunday knowing that, if results elsewhere go their way, a victory would secure Europa League football. It would be a fitting, but also underwhelming end to a season that has promised so much, at different times, for David Moyes’ men.
From flirting with a top four finish in the first half of the season to their incredibly deep Europa League run, it has been a season to remember for West Ham.
The Irons have taken their fans on an incredible journey over the past couple of seasons. Hopefully, it is just the beginning.
Last week saw another incredible performance from the Hammers, as they pushed Manchester City all the way. A Jarrod Bowen brace put them up 2-0 at halftime.
It’s difficult to keep the champions-elect down, however, and West Ham succumbed to a Man City recovery. The match finished 2-2, and they got a credible point against one of the best sides in the world.
Starting XI Prediction
Here is how Moyes’ men line up to face Brighton on Championship Sunday.
Lukasz Fabianski will start as the gloveman on Sunday. The Pole in the goal has been sensational this season. His penalty save from Riyad Mahrez last weekend was one of the best I have ever seen.
Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson will form the central defensive partnership in front of the Polish international. Dawson has been brilliant this season.
Zouma, who is still redeeming himself after some off-field controversies, has been an astute signing down back for the Hammers. Czech international Vladimir Coufal starts at right-back with Aaron Cresswell starting at left-back.
Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek start at the base of the Irons midfield. Declan Rice has elevated his game to another level this year and West Ham will have to fight off the advances of other clubs during the off-season.
Just ahead of those two, in an attacking midfield role, will probably be Manuel Lanzini.
In attack, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio will end what has been a terrific season for both of them individually. Bowen will start on the right of the attack, whilst Antonio will start through the middle.
With Said Benrahma doubtful because of injury, I am going with Pablo Fornals to pinch hit on the left-hand side of the attack.
Stuey Predicts
Brighton has been in some great for these past few weeks. But I think the potential prize of qualifying for the Europa League at the expense of Manchester United will be enough to motivate the Hammers.
With that in mind, I am going for a West Ham win 2-1.
