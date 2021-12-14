West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal FC

The high-flying Hammers take the brief trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal as matchday 17 rolls around in the Premier League. The fixtures just don’t stop at this time of the year and this will be David Moyes sides third game in 8 days. West Ham will look for a much-improved performance after being held 0-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor in the last round of fixtures.
They just couldn’t finish their chances as Nick Pope was in inspired form, thwarting them at every opportunity. In a stat that probably means not a lot to the outcome of the game, it is interesting to note that West Ham is undefeated in their last eight midweek fixtures in the Premier League dating back to July 2020.
As I said, it probably means nothing, but it’s an interesting stat to note, regardless.
Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FYIs:
Kick-off time: 8 PM GMT, 15th December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LWLLW) West Ham (LDWLD)
Now come with me as I gaze into my crystal ball and see if I can pick the starting XI for West Ham United as they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Everyone knows I am a fan of Lukasz Fabianski. The Polish shot-stopper has been in sublime form this season. I see no reason for him to not start this fixture.
The League Cup central defensive duo of Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will start here because of injuries to both their first-choice counterparts Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma. At right full-back, Vladimir Coufal will look to cement his place back in the starting xi with a convincing performance here after losing his spot to Ben Johnson earlier this season.
At left-back I am going for the hero of the Chelsea tie Arthur Masuaku.
There are rumors that Aaron Cresswell is a 50/50 chance of starting here also, but I am going to stick with the Congolese this week.
Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will need to be rested at some point this month, but I am doubtful it will be against Arsenal. They will be the defensive midfield pivot here.
Pablo Fornals will probably return to the starting lineup in the number 10 role, with Michail Antonio playing striker just ahead of him. Antonio loves scoring and setting up goals in London derbies.
He has 5 goals and 6 assists in his last 11 London derbies.
At right-wing I am going to give Jarrod Bowen a rest as Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko gets a chance to strut his stuff, while Said Benrahma lines up on the left as usual.
This is going to be massive. A potential match of the round. I am going for a highly entertaining score draw that might just drop West Ham out of the top four.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind