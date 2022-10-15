West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Southampton FC

Thirteenth-placed West Ham travels to 17th-placed Southampton this weekend in a clash between two sides heading in very different directions. Southampton is plummeting down the Premier League table at a rate of knots.

Conversely, West Ham is on an upward trajectory in the EPL.

The Saints are in dire straits. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men have won just two of their previous fifteen Premier League fixtures. They will look to draw on their 3-2 victory over The Hammers in this reverse fixture last season for inspiration.

West Ham is undefeated in their last four trips to St. Mary’s. They have not conceded a goal in their last three visits to The Saints’ home ground, although their last two visits ended in 0-0 draws.

West Ham at Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 16, 2022, at 2 pm UK at St Mary’s Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

West Ham Team News: Go here

Google Result Probability: Southampton 32% Draw 28% West Ham 40%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 17th, 7pts WLLLL West Ham 13th, 10pts DLLWW

Starting XI Prediction

Predicting West Ham’s starting XI this weekend is a tricky prospect given they have no fully fit center backs. We are banking on a couple of their 50/50 options being passed as fit to play.

Here is how we think David Moyes’ side will line up at St. Mary’s this weekend.

GK- Fabianski

DEF- Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell

MID- Rice, Soucek, Paqueta

ATT- Bowen, Scamacca, Fornals

Match Prediction

West Ham is on fire. After a slow start to the season, The Irons are resembling the side that surprised so many last year. Jarrod Bowen is hitting form and Gianluca Scamacca is finding the back of the net.

We simply can’t see Southampton being able to handle what the Hammers’ attack offers.

Ralph Hasenhüttl has pulled a rabbit out of the hat plenty of times, however, so Saints fans will have some hope of an upset here.

That’s all it is, though, hope. In reality, West Ham gets the job done comfortably and Ralph Hasenhüttl is relieved of his duties Monday morning. West Ham 3-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories