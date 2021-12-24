West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

West Ham United welcomes Southampton FC to the London Stadium in a battle between two sides in absolutely horrid form. The Hammers need the three points in order to keep touch with the European qualification places, whereas Southampton needs the three points to stave off the looming threat of a relegation scrap.
Pressure is mounting on Ralph Hasenhuttl. After an uptick in form in early November saw them pick up 10 points from 4 matches, they have followed it up by collecting on three from their last six matches. He has survived a lot at the helm of Southampton, but a relegation battle could be the last straw for the likable Austrian.
Hammers manager David Moyes has an incredible record against the Saints as a manager. He has lost just twice to the south coast club. Once in 2002, when he was in charge of Everton, and once in 2017 when he was in charge of Sunderland.
West Ham vs Southampton FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 26th December 2021
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (LDWDL) Southampton (LDDLD)
Here is how I think the starting xi for the Hammers might just look on Boxing Day 2021.
Lukasz Fabianski will start in goals after being rested for the Carabao Cup quarter-final. He has been tremendous this season, but like the rest of the side has seen his form dip somewhat in the last few weeks.
Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will line up at center back. With not a lot of other senior options, this is the easiest part of my prediction. Ben Johnson seems likely to start at full-back. His return is an enormous boost and I think he will fill in at left-back for this one. On the opposite defensive flank will probably be Vladimir Coufal.
He is available for selection again after serving his suspension for being sent off in the club’s last league game.
Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will form the defensive midfield pivot. There is not enough left to say about these two that I haven’t already said. They are almost the perfect duo for this role. Pablo Fornals will play ahead of these two as the central attacking midfielder.
Manuel Lanzini will probably continue on the left-wing, while Andriy Yarmolenko will come in on the right after Nikola Vlasic did nothing to improve his reputation against Spurs in the midweek cup fixture. Jarrod Bowen will fill in as the focal point of the attack.
He showed what he can do in the cup defeat to Spurs in this position with a wonderful goal.
A month ago this would've been a straightforward decision, but the magic is gone from West Ham's performances. I am picking a draw here that will be of no use to anybody.
