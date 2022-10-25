West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Silkeborg IF (UECL)

West Ham host Silkeborg in matchday five in Group B, UEFA Europa Conference League action. The Hammers already have one foot in the knockout phase because of their perfect start to Europe’s third-tier cross-continental competition. A victory here against a second-placed Silkeborg IF would put two feet firmly in the knockout draw.

The Irons come into this one buoyed by some decent recent form. They easily accounted for Bournemouth in their last EPL fixture and were unlucky not to get something from their clash against Liverpool prior to that.

Silkeborg IF is one of Denmark’s most successful club sides. And they will be desperate for revenge against Arsenal after going down by the odd goal in five in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign. They are currently on a poor run of form in their domestic competition, having not tasted victory since the beginning of this month.

West Ham vs Silkeborg IF FYIs

Kick Off: Thurs, Oct 27, 2022, at 8 pm UK at London Stadium

Competition: UECL Group B, Matchday 5 of 6

UEL Group Standings: West Ham: 1st, 12pts Silkeborg 2nd, 6pts

Team News

There is nothing new to report as far as injuries go for the East London club. Nayef Aguerd remains out with his foot injury until the early weeks of next month. Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson are possibilities to return in this clash but are yet to be fully cleared by The Hammers medical team. Lucas Paqueta is still some ways away from returning from the shoulder injury he picked up recently.

Starting XI Prediction

Here is how we see The Irons line up against Silkeborg in their Europa Conference League clash.

GK- Areola

DEF- Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell

MID- Downes, Lanzini, Emerson, Fornals

ATT- Benrahma, Antonio

Stuey’s Two Cents

West Ham has been traveling well on the continent. Now they are traveling reasonably well domestically, they will be a totally different prospect for Silkeborg this time around. Add that to the fact that the Danes have to travel to London and we can’t see anything other than a Hammers victory. West Ham makes it five from five. Hammers 4-1.

