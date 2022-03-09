West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla (Europa League)

West Ham is England’s sole representative left in this season’s Europa League. They travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in one of the most exciting matchups in this year’s Round of 16.
This is the Hammers’ first fixture against Spanish opposition in over four decades. The last time they faced a Spanish side in UEFA sanctioned competition was back in the 1980/81 season in the now-defunct Cup Winners Cup. That time around, they defeated Real Madrid’s Castilla side 6-4 on aggregate.
Sevilla is a force to be reckoned with in UEFA’s second-tier continental competition. The Sevillistas have lifted the trophy a record six times. That includes an incredible stretch where they lifted the trophy five times between 2006 and 2016.
Given that record, it comes as no surprise that they have advanced from 29 of their last 31 knockout fixtures in this competition.
Sevilla vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Thursday, 10 March 2022 5.45 PM
Where is it? Estadio Ramon Sánchez Pizjuan, Seville
Who’s in form? Sevilla (WDLWD) West Ham (DDWLL)
What are the odds? Sevilla (+110) West Ham (+290) Draw (+220)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News: go here
Here is how I see West Ham United lining up against Sevilla on Thursday night.
Frenchman Alphonse Areola has kept goals in five of the Hammers’ six Europa League fixtures. I expect him to make it six from seven here as he gives the regular number one Lukasz Fabianski a well-earned rest.
Speedster Ryan Fredericks will probably line up at right-back. On the opposite flank, expect Aaron Cresswell to line up at left-back. In the center of defense, it is so clear where West Ham needs to strengthen, with only three senior center-backs available for selection.
I am going with the combination of Issa Diop and Craig Dawson here, with Kurt Zouma dropping to the bench.
Declan Rice will probably have recovered from his illness, so I expect him to line up alongside his long-time defensive midfield partner Tomas Soucek at the base of a three-man midfield with Pablo Fornals starting just ahead of them in a more attacking role.
In attack, Jarrod Bowen’s heel injury will see the Englishman likely rested here. That gives an opportunity to Algerian superstar Said Benrahma to start.
He has struggled for minutes since returning for AFCON and will want to put in an outstanding performance.
Michail Antonio will start as the number nine. He should probably be rested, but because of a sheer lack of options, it will force him to play.
On the left of the attack, I am going with Nikola Vlasic, but it could just as easily be Manuel Lanzini. Lanzini has been in tremendous form.
I have only gone with Vlasic because someone needs a rest here. I think this is as far as West Hams Europa League journey goes.
The addition of midweek fixtures will be too much for the small squad that David Moyes has at his disposal. Look for the Spanish side to take a healthy lead in this first leg. Sevilla 2-0.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Why have you got Fredericks starting over Johnson and our best CB (Zouma) on the bench? It’s looking like Rice won’t be fit for this one either. I can see Fabianski starting over Areola as well. Lanzini will start over Benrahma. I think you have that starting 11 completely wrong.
Why would he leave, Zouma, our best defender this season, on the bench for arguably the biggest game of our season ? ??