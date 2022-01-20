West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Man United

We have a huge match occurring this match week in the English Premier League as top-four hopeful Manchester United takes on West Ham United. It’s not overstating it to say that the loser in this fixture can kiss goodbye to their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for next season.
David Moyes goes to his former club, hoping to prise three points away from Man United. It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Scottish gaffer. He has only won once at Old Trafford since his ill-fated spell as coach of the Red Devils in 2013-14.
One thing Moyes and the Hammers can hang their hats on how they achieved a breakthrough victory a mere three months ago here in the League Cup.
Man United vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 22nd January 2022
Starting XI Prediction: Man United West Ham
Team News: Man United West Ham
Premier League Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Man United (WLWDW) West Ham (WWWWL)
Let’s gaze into the crystal ball to see how the Hammers might just lineup against Manchester United this weekend.
Lukasz Fabianski will take his place between the posts for the Hammers. The ‘Pole in the goal’ is world-class and will relish the battle with the star-studded Manchester United forward line.
In defense, there is the distinct possibility of Kurt Zouma making his return. I am going to be optimistic and pick the Frenchman to start at Old Trafford and put his injury nightmare of the back-end of 2021 behind him.
I think that Craig Dawson will partner him in the center of defense.
The full-backs are looking something more like the first choice options. I have Vladimir Coufal lining up on the right with Aaron Cresswell to start at left-back.
Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek will make his return to the starting lineup also as he reforms perhaps the scariest defensive midfield pivot in the world with English wunderkind Declan Rice alongside him.
Just ahead of those two, I am going for Pablo Fornals. He is another who suffered from a terrible end of the year with a mix of both COIVD-19 and poor form affecting his displays in the Premier League.
He seems to be back to his best and will provide the attacking outlet from midfield.
Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen will provide the attacking width for the Hammers. Jarrod Bowen is having a career-best season and his stock just continues to rise.
Regardless of if the Hammers are in the Champions League, I think Bowen will play Champions League football next year.
Playing as the focal point of attack will be Michail Antonio.
I’m not quite brave enough to pick a Hammers victory here, so I am going to go the next best thing and predict that they will take a point back to East London. 1-1.Follow paulmbanks
