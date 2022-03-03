West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

West Ham heads to Anfield hoping to keep their faint Champions League qualification hopes alive when they take on Anfield this weekend.
After the incredible front half of this 2021/22 campaign that saw David Moyes men sitting pretty inside the top four, things haven’t been quite as rosy in East London since the turn of the year. If they can manage a victory here, they will return to the top four. They might even be there at the end of the weekend if other results go their way.
With Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side breathing down their neck with three games in hand, however, it seems like it will only be temporary, regardless.
Despite going down to Southampton midweek in the FA Cup, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Hammers created plenty of opportunities, but just couldn’t make them count. David Moyes bemoaned this in his post-match press conference:
“We will keep doing what we are doing and do the best we can, we build up well and got good opportunities but our finishing and final pass was so poor, so poor.”
Liverpool vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 5 March 2022 5.30 PM
Where is it? Anfield, Liverpool
Team News: Liverpool West Ham
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham
Who’s in form? Liverpool (WWWDW) West Ham (WDDWL)
What are the odds? Liverpool (-320) West Ham (+900) Draw (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Here is how I see the Hammers lining up against Liverpool this weekend.
Lukasz Fabianski will return between the posts. He got the entire night off in the FA Cup, as he wasn’t even required for bench duty. He is clearly the best ‘keeper at David Moyes’ disposal. If the Irons are to pick up a shock result here, they’ll need their ‘Pole in the goal’ to be at his best.
The Hammers have flirted with a back three in recent matches, but with the return of Aaron Cresswell, likely I am picking them to revert to their more traditional back four.
I am going with the aforementioned Cresswell at left-back with young gun Ben Johnson starting at right-back. Craig Dawson will play centrally, partnered with Kurt Zouma.
The Frenchman could be in for a long night in front of the Kop, who will be on the defender’s back after the animal abuse issues that came to light recently.
Declan Rice starts here, obviously. But who will partner him?
Mark Noble didn’t make the squad in the FA Cup and Tomas Soucek suffered a pretty nasty eye injury against the Saints. Luckily Soucek is being listed as a 75% chance to play, so I am going with the Czech superstar to make a swift return. Pablo Fornals plays ahead of the two of them in a slightly attacking role, as per usual.
I wish I could write something different for the Hammers’ attack, but they simply do not have the options. Michail Antonio plays centrally with Jarrod Bowen on the right.
Said Benrahma is my pick for the left attacking role.
West Ham needs to win here if they are to stay in the top four conversations. Unfortunately for them, Liverpool needs to win too to keep the title race alive. Add to that, West Ham has only won once in their last 48 EPL matches at Anfield, and I can see only one victor.
Liverpool 3-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind