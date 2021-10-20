West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs KRC Genk (UEL)

West Ham switches their focus from Premier League to Europa League as they look to consolidate their place at the top of Group H. They face their easiest opponent of the group stage in KRC Genk. The Belgian side currently sits in sixth spot in the Belgian League and, on paper at least, seem no match for the high-flying EastLondoners.
The Europa League is traditionally used by Premier League sides as an opportunity to rotate their squad, and West Ham is no different in that regard. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how they might line up against Genk at the Olympic Stadium
In goals, the Hammers are spoilt for choice. Lukasz Fabianski is the clear first choice here, but Frenchman Alphonse Areola will be the one to get the nod to play in this match. He’s too good to be left on the bench all season and I think that David Moyes will look to make him their cup ‘keeper this season.
In defense, there will be all change. In the right-back spot, Ryan Fredericks should make his return from injury. There has been talk about Vladimir Coufal returning from injury here, but I think he is more likely to return in their next Premier League fixture.
On the opposite defensive flank, Ben Johnson will switch to left-back to give Aaron Cresswell a well-earned rest.
Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will come into the centreback slots, they seem to be David Moyes’ choice for the cup games this season.
In midfield, I expect to see Declan Rice continue in one of the defensive midfield positions. He won’t be joined by his usual partner Tomas Soucek, who will be rested, instead, I expect club captain Mark Noble given a chance to play. Nikola Vlasic will slot into the midfield spot just ahead of them, keeping Pablo Fornals fit for the Spurs match in the Premier League at the weekend.
In attack, Michail Antonio will play through the middle. He will have two different players flanking him in my opinion. Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are who I expect to offer the threat from out wide.
This is a huge opportunity for David Moyes and his West Ham side to stamp their authority on Group H and I fully expect them to do so against KRC Genk at the Olympic Stadium.
Predicted West Ham Starting XI (4-2-3-1):
Alphonse Areola, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson, Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko, Michail AntonioFollow paulmbanks
