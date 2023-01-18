When West Ham United hosts Everton FC on Saturday it will be a match up of two clubs that have really taken a wrong turn in 2022-23. Additionally, it will be a clash of managers who could be nearing the sack soon. David Moyes has a warm seat, but it is not as scorching as Frank Lampard, who could be in real danger after the next loss or two.

Wayne Rooney, currently managing D.C. United in Major League Soccer, is already being speculated on as his possible replacement. But who knows, Graham Potter, instead of the either of these two men, might actually be the next boss sacked, and if so, Chelsea would change the manager market entirely.

West Ham United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Jan 21, 2023 at 3pm UK at the London Stadium

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 20% Draw 26% West Ham 54%

PL Position, Form Guide: Everton FC 19th, 15 pts LLDLL West Ham 18th, 15 pts LDLLL

Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Moyes might go with in this one, as he looks to get three points, and try to cool his own seat.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca

Prediction West Ham 1, Everton 1

Both will be in the same dregs when all is said and done.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

