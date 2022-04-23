West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Stamford Bridge is the venue for the latest London derby this season. In this edition, third-placed Chelsea takes on 7th placed West Ham. It is a crucial match for both sides. Chelsea is looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack after a recent dip in form, and the Irons will want to win to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
The Blues have an excellent home record against West Ham. In their last fifteen fixtures against the Hammers at Stamford Bridge, they have suffered defeat just once.
Their record stands at 10 wins, four draws, and just one loss during this run. The last time West ham tasted defeat at the Pensioners home ground was back in 2019 when they won 1-0.
However, the Irons are amid a great run against Chelsea currently. They have won three of their last 5 fixtures against the Blues.
That is as many victories as they had achieved in the previous twenty-six fixtures prior. This run includes a 3-2 home victory earlier this season in the reverse fixture.
Chelsea vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, April 24 2022, 2 PM, Local Time.
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London.
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham
Team News: Chelsea West Ham
Who’s in form? Chelsea (LWWWL) West Ham (WDLWD)
What are the odds? Chelsea (-195) West Ham (+550) Draw (+340)
Starting XI Prediction
Here’s how I see David Moyes lining up his threadbare squad against Chelsea this Sunday.
Lukasz Fabianski will don the goalkeeper’s gloves. The Pole in the goal has been nothing short of sensational this year. The Hammers are spoiled for choice between the sticks, with backup
Alphonse Areola unlucky to not have played more league games this season. Ben Johnson will start at right-back.
The youngster has had a breakout season and looks to be a star of the future. Set-piece specialist Aaron Cresswell will line up at left-back. The center of defense is a little trickier to predict.
Craig Dawson is the only recognized center-back, so he starts for sure.
The other center-back slot is likely to be filled by superstar defensive midfielder Declan Rice.
With Rice absent, Thomas Soucek will need another partner to play at the base of the midfield. I am going with club captain Mark Noble to fill this role.
Pablo Fornals plays just ahead of the duo, in a more attacking role.
Jarrod Bowen lines up on the right-wing, with Algerian Said Benrahma lining up on the left-hand side of the attack. Michail Antonio will start in the number nine position.
Stuey Predicts
This should be a classic match. Both sides have everything to play for. West Ham may have one eye on their semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, but I just have a feeling the Hammers might just win this one.
My head says Chelsea, but my gut says the Irons. I’m going with my gut on this one. West Ham 2-1
