West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

The Hammers head to Lancashire this weekend looking to secure three points against Burnley. Complete this mission, and they will find themselves firmly entrenched in the top 4 and leading the ‘best of the rest’ table in the Premier League. An injury crisis at the Olympic Stadium is threatening to derail the incredible progress David Moyes men have made.
There have even been suggestions that midfield maestro Declan Rice may be used as an emergency defender if they can’t get enough players back in time for this clash. The Irons opposition, Burnley are in nothing short of atrocious form. The Clarets are suffering from a horrible run in the Premier League.
Burnley have won just one of their last 17 fixtures and it seems a relegation scrap is an eventuality this season for the Clarets.
Burnley vs West Ham FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12 PM GMT, 12th December 2021
West Ham Team News: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Burnley (WDDDL) West Ham (WLDWL)
Now I’ve set the stage it’s time to take the crystal ball out so I can gaze into it and attempt to predict the Hammers starting XI at Turf Moor this weekend.
The goalkeeping position will be filled by Lukasz Fabianski. The ‘Pole in the Goal’ is world-class and is the undisputed number one at the Olympic Stadium. The fact he has kept the supremely talented Alphonse Areola on the bench is a testament to the season that Fabianski is having.
Honestly, defense is a bit of a mystery such is the defensive crisis that is unfolding in East London.
The first choice center-back duo of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are both unavailable.
Cup duo Craig Dawson and Issa Diop will fill in for this one. They are both fantastic defenders and have shown time and time again they can be relied upon to do the job.
Vladimir Coufal will play right back. The Czech has been challenged for his position in the Hammers starting XI for the first time and, due to injury, has been afforded the perfect opportunity to win it back. Left-back I am not so sure about. I am going for Aaron Cresswell to make a timely return to the first team.
Despite the rumors that he may be forced to fill in at defense, I am going to be optimistic and select him alongside Tomas Soucek at defensive midfield.
Regular readers of this column already know how highly I rate this pairing.
Just ahead of that pair I will put Pablo Fornals. He has been in career-best form this season and is more than capable of playing this position.
Jarrod Bowen will line up on the right-wing. His tremendous form this season has seen him linked to Liverpool. On the left, I am going for Manuel Lanzini. He has played himself into some decent form and I have him just ahead of Benrahma at the moment.
Michail Antonio will continue to be the focal point despite him being slightly out of form.
A lack of options forces David Moyes hand in this area.
Antonio will come good though and he might just play himself back into form in this one. I think there will be goals here and West Ham will heap the pain on the struggling Clarets. West Ham to win 3-1.Follow paulmbanks
