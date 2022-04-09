West Ham United Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

West Ham United will hope to keep their flailing top-four hopes alive when they face Brentford on matchday 32 in the EPL this weekend.
As is the case with most sides in the Premier League, this is the first time West Ham has faced Brentford in many years. The last time West Ham played at Brentford was all the way back in 1992.
That match ended in a draw, with the Irons’ last league win in Bees territory coming almost 70 years ago.
Both sides come into this fixture on the back of victories in the last matchday. West Ham put relegation fodder Everton to the sword in a 2-1 victory.
Brentford, on the other hand, pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the Premier League season.
The Bees absolutely thumped their more fancied and better financed West London neighbors, Chelsea, 4-1.
Brentford vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Sunday, April 10 2022 2 PM Local Time
Where is it? Brentford Community Stadium, London
Who’s in form? Brentford (LWWLW) West Ham (WWLWD)
What are the odds? Brentford (+170) West Ham (+170) Draw (+230)
Team News
West Ham United head into this one with their squad largely intact. They have no new injuries or suspensions to worry about. Aaron Creswell will miss their next European fixture following his red card against Lyon, but he is available for selection in the Premier League this weekend.
The Hammers backroom and medical staff will continue a ‘wait and see’ policy with Manuel Lanzini. The Argentinian was lucky to escape a pretty nasty car crash last week with no real damage done.
The only other thing of note to mention is Italian center-back Angelo Ogbonna and his continued absence. The Italian had a full knee reconstruction following an ACL injury against Liverpool toward the end of last year. He is expected to miss around 12 months of action.
Starting XI Prediction
Here is how I see the Hammers lining up against Brentford. Lukasz Fabianski will return to his goalkeeping post after receiving his mandatory ‘Cup fixture’ rest.
The West Ham defense will have a familiar look to it, mostly due to their small first-team squad size. Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma will be the center-back pairing. At right-back, Ben Johnson will return after Ryan Fredericks started there against Lyon in the Europa League.
Aaron Cresswell will continue at left-back.
The world-class defensive midfield pivot of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek should continue. Hammers fans will hope they are at peak fitness. The drop-off in quality should either have to be rested is far too vast and could be the difference between winning and losing.
Pablo Fornals starts just ahead of them as the most advanced midfielder.
I am predicting the return of Manuel Lanzini here in the attacking trio. Jarrod Bowen gets a much-needed and well-earned rest after his goalscoring exploits against Lyon.
Said Benrahma continues on the other flank, with Michail Antonio starting as the number nine yet again for the Hammers.
Stuey Predicts
This is a huge fixture for the Hammers. A loss here would end any chance they have of qualifying for the Champions League via top four. Unfortunately for them, I predict that they will suffer the dreaded continental hangover. And with the Bees riding high after their victory over Chelsea, I see the spoils being shared.
Draw 1-1
