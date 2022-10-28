West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

The Hammers and Red Devils do battle at Old Trafford this weekend in the English Premier League. West Ham will fancy themselves in this one, but United will be sure to put up a good fight. Manchester United have won their last four matches against The Hammers. Their best-ever winning streak against West Ham is eight, which they achieved between 2008 and 2012.

The Red Devils haven’t been afraid to get their hands dirty this season. Erik ten Hag’s side has received more yellow cards than any other team so far this season. United averages nearly three yellow cards per game at this time (2.9)

West Ham has not won at Old Trafford since 2007. In fact, they have picked up just three points in their last fourteen away matches against Man Utd. The scorer of the match-winning goal in their last victory against MUFC?

None other than Carlos Tevez.

West Ham at Man United FYIs

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT, 30th October 2022, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Man United West Ham

Team News: Man United West Ham

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Starting XI Prediction

Without further ado, here is how we think West Ham lines up against Manchester United.

GK- Fabianski

DEF- Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson

MID- Fornals, Soucek, Rice

ATT- Scamacca, Antonio

Match Prediction

West Ham is woeful at Old Trafford, and despite their good form, I don’t see them changing that here. Manchester United are purring along nicely and I think they will have too much firepower to be held by a frail West Ham backline.

United 3-1.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories