West Ham Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

West Ham United continue a week in which their competition has been…less than fierce. Fresh off vanquishing Lincoln City, a mid-table side in the third tier of the English FA pyramid, they’ll now face newly promoted Sheffield United.

The Blades come in sitting dead last in the table, so David Moyes’ men should feel pretty confident here.

West Ham United vs Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 30, 2023, at 3pm UK at London Stadium, UK

Google Result Probability: Sheffield 14% Draw 20% West Ham 66%

PL Position, Form Guide: Sheffield 20th, 1 pt, LLDLL West Ham, 7th, 10 pts LLWWW

Team News for Both Sides

Adding to the sunny outlook, for the Irons, is their team fitness situation. Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) is out for this one, but everyone else is good to go. The chances of getting back to back wins now, after having just suffered back to back losses, looks promising.

Especially when you consider how injury riddled Sheffield is right now. The following players are set to miss out on this one:

John Egan (knee), Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), George Baldock (calf), Daniel Jebbison (groin), Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh).

And William Osula (muscular) is a doubt. So with that all said, let’s just get to the City lineup prediction.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

