When you’re 16th in the table I guess it can be a cause for celebration, at least to some extent, as you’re clear of the relegation zone. That’s where West Ham United are right now, but they’re only safe of the “danger zone” (apologies to Kenny Loggins) by just a single point.

Still they have only lost once, in their past five, so that is what you call an upturn in form, and it has given the David Moyes regime a new lease on life. Up next is a home clash with fellow Londoners Chelsea.

Chelsea FC at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sat Feb 11, 12:30 pm, London Stadium

Team News Links: West Ham Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions Links: West Ham Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: West Ham 16th, 19 pts Chelsea 9th 30 pts

PL Form Guide: West Ham DWLDL Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 15% Chelsea 64% Draw 21%

Having just achieved a draw against Newcastle United, which is like a win for the Hammers when you consider where both sides are in the table right now, the East Londoners have to be feeling fine right now.

Why not keep the same lineup then that got a result against the Geordies? Sounds like a great idea to me.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Fabia?ski; Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paquetá, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

