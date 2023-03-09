Things are actually starting to look up, a tiny bit, for West Ham United manager David Moyes right now. At least in a relative sense. The Hammers took care of business in the UEFA Europa Conference League today, against a club most of us have never heard of, and they have crawled out of the relegation zone, for the time being.

Obviously nothing to really be proud of, but hey, you’ve got to start somewhere.

West Ham vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday March 12, 3pm local, London Stadium

Team News for Both Sides: Go Here

PL Form: Aston Villa WWLLL West Ham LWLDD

PL Standing: Aston Villa 11th, 34 pts West Ham 16th, 23 pts

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa victory 29% Draw 28% West Ham victory 43%

Moyes knows that he can’t fall back into the relegation zone, at any cost, because if he does, well, a pink slip awaits. It would be disastrous for the club if they get the drop this season, and it would mark the second time that Moyes has been terminated by the East London club.

Here’s what we think is a strong lineup that could potentially bring a result here against the Villans on Sunday.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

