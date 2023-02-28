Get ready! Because we have yet another David Moyes Cup on our hands this Wednesday night! And we need to fully embrace that idea, because had the weekend result gone in a different direction, we probably would not have had this opportunity.

According to multiple reports circulating out there, Moyes’ hot seat in East London has now reached a critical temperature. It was widely believed that had Nottingham Forest beaten the Hammers on Saturday, Moyes would have gotten the sack.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 1, 7:45 pm, Old Trafford

Competition: FA Cup 5th Round/Round of 16

Fun Fact: In the FA Cup’s current format (since 1925-26), no club has advanced from the fifth round more often than Man United (41)

Stat Pack: West Ham have only earned one victory (D4L15) in their last 20 trips to Old Trafford across all competitions.

He’ll try to save his job again when he takes on the club that dismissed him just seven months into his tenure (the 2013-14 season). Here’s the best starting lineup, we believe, for the cause of increasing job security.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Man United (FA Cup 5th Rd)

Areola; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

