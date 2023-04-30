It’s a reverse fixture from opening day as Manchester City host West Ham United. The Cityzens won the first affair 2-0, and they are more than heavily favored to do so again here. It’s a match up of two sides that are nearing their goals/revised lowered expectations goals for the season.

West Ham will likely finish out of the drop zone, but there is work still to be done. City are in the driver’s seat to take the league title, again, but they can’t afford to slip up and let Arsenal right back into it.

West Ham United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday, May 3, 8PM UK Time, Etihad Stadium

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Form Guide West Ham LLWDL Man City WWWW

PL Standing: West Ham 15th, 34 pts Man City 1st, 76 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 7% Man City 80% Draw 13%

Everyone who is paying attention would be extremely shocked if the Hammers get a result here. Doubtful it happens, but hey, you just never know.

Man City did lose to Southampton earlier this season in a cup competition, so you just never know.

Here is the lineup that we think would best work towards potentially reaching that goal.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

