Fresh off ending a trophy drought that had been lingering for decades, West Ham United entered the season with confidence and it shows. Three games into the season, they find themselves only behind imperious Manchester City in the table.

The beginning of their season has been so strong that now the season opening draw at AFC Bournemouth looks like a major disappointment. In retrospect, the curtain raiser feels like a real opportunity for two more points that was missed.

West Ham United at Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Sept. 1 8pm, Kenilworth Road

West Ham Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Odds: West Ham 10/11 Draw 5/2 Luton Town 16/5

PL Position, Form: West Ham 2nd, 7 pts, DWW Luton Town 19th, 0 pts, LL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 54% Draw 25% Luton Town 21%

Now comes a road trip to Luton Town, who are set to play their first ever Premier League game at the newly renovated Kenilworth Road. Their upgraded stadium just wasn’t ready in time for opening day, and the tie with Burnley was thus postponed.

Let’s take a look at who David Moyes might select for his first team for this clash.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

