Here we are, nearing October, and West Ham United still sit in the top four. Pretty impressive when you consider that late last season they really did have to scrap down the stretch to avoid threatening with relegation. Now comes a trip to Liverpool which will be pose a very tough matchup for David Moyes and his men.

So far, the Merseyside club has looked pretty good this term.

West Ham United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 24, 2023, at 2pm UK at Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Liverpool West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% West Ham 14%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 3rd, 13 pts WWWWD West Ham 6th, 10 pts LWWWD

Liverpool did accomplish the double over the Irons last season, so the Reds seems to have their number lately. In looking at what first team David Moyes might go with here, Edson Alvarez should return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Given that he missed the Backa Topola win due to a UEFA suspension.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

