West Ham United are in good shape to stay up in the top flight for next season, and at this point- that is the primary goal. They are just also one of just two clubs still alive in European competition this season, as they are through to the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals.

If they can close the deal there, it would just the be the cherry on top of this campaign. So despite all the back page tabloids talk of replacements for manager David Moyes, his gig appears to be pretty safe right now.

West Ham United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. April 26, 2023, at 7.45 pm UK at the London Stadium

Team News: Liverpool FC West Ham

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool FC West Ham

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 51% Draw 25% West Ham 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool FC 7th, 50 pts WWDDL West Ham 13th, 34 pts WDWLW

Up next is a match-up against another manager who has been rumored to be nearing the sack this season, Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp, but is basically thought to have job security now. Don’t expect Moyes to get too creative with his lineup here.

The Scot has a nearly fully fit squad, so he can go very straight-forward on this.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Score Prediction: West Ham 2, Liverpool FC 1

Really starting to believe in the Irons now! That outing on the weekend against the South Coast club really impressed me, to say the least.

