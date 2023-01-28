No Premier League action this weekend, as instead we have a slew of FA Cup 4th round ties. The slate commenced with Manchester City besting Arsenal 1-0 earlier today, gets going in earnest tomorrow and through to Sunday. Then you have one match on Monday night, West Ham United at Derby County, completing the round.

There seems to be some trendiness in picking the Rams to spring the upset, but we’re not sure about that. Let’s look at what kind of side manager David Moyes might put out there in an attemtp to stop that from happening.

West Ham United at Derby County FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 30 January 2023, Pride Park Stadium

Stat Pack: Derby have won their last 3 FA Cup ties, with a goal difference of 10-1

Series History: This is just the second meeting between two sides in the FA Cup, with the first coming exactly a century ago. The Hammers won, 5-2, in the semifinal round.

It’s a very disappointing season thus far in East London, but this competition could provide a great chance at contending for a trophy. Maybe. Look for a first team that is not full go, but still pretty strong.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Derby County

Areola; Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek; Downes, Bowen, Benrahma; Scamacca

Prediction: West Ham 2, Derby County 0

Sorry, I’m just not buying into the upset special hype…then again, I have often been wrong before.

