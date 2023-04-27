West Ham United and Crystal Palace will meet for the second time this Premier League season, Saturday at Selhurst Park.

When the two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier this season, back in October, Palace emerged victorious 2-1. Now David Moyes will look

West Ham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Apr 29, 2023, at 12:30 pm UK at Selhurst Park, London

Team News for Both Sides:

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America:

Google Result Probability: West Ham 34% Draw `30% Crystal Palace 36%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 14th, 34 pts LWDWL Crystal Palace 12th, 37 pts LDWWW

West Ham comes into this one on the heels off a loss to Liverpool while the south London club enters on the back side of a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace are the slight favorites here, typically backed to the tune of +168 while the east London club is usually seeing odds of around +172 for this one.

A draw is priced at about +219.

Let’s take a look at what the optimal first team might be for Moyes Men in this clash.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

