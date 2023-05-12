West Ham United have pretty much wrapped up safety for next season, so at this point, the Premier League is a secondary competition for them. The Hammers can focus on ending their trophy drought, and try to claim a piece of silverware in UEFA’s tertiary competition- the Europa Conference League.

Something to think about as they approach their next league match, a visit to the Bees of Brentford FC.

West Ham United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. May 14, 4pm GMT, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: West Ham 27% Draw 27% Brentford FC 46%

PL Form West Ham WLLLW Brentford FC LWWDL

PL Standings West Ham 15th, 37 pts Brentford FC 9th, 50 pts

The recently promoted in the last couple of years side is a tricky proposition for opponents; especially so at home. Manager David Moyes will need to have his side properly fired up for this one, if they are truly ambitious about getting a result.

Below you’ll find the lineup that we believe is the optimal one for this clash.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen; Ings

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories