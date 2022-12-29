West Ham United have invested a lot of money in their club, so there really is no excuse for them to be where they are in the table right now. Fellow London club Brentford FC were only promoted to the top flight just last season, but they have some significant distance above the Hammers in the standings.

It’s just more fodder for the David Moyes Out crowd, and if the Bees sting his side here, the clamor to sack him for the second time will only start to grow.

West Ham United vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Dec 30, 7:45pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

PL Form West Ham LLLLW Brentford DWDDL

PL Standings West Ham 16th, 14pts Brentford 10th, 20 pts

Let’s take a look at the strongest possible side, or at least what we’re guessing that might be, as Moyes looks to stop the negative momentum, and keep his gig for a little while longer.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Prediction: Brentford 2, West Ham 1

The Sword of Damocles starts to move closer to hovering over the head of Moyes. He may not last very long into 2023 in his current position.

