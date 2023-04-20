West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Bournemouth

A match-up between 14th and 15th place in the table doesn’t initially sound too exciting, at least on paper, but this is actually a huge game! West Ham United visits AFC Bournemouth in the We’re Probably Safe From Relegation But A Win Here Would Basically Secure It Cup.

Even a draw would be great for both sides, as that one more point would provide a little more distance between where they currently sit, and the dreaded drop zone. The loser though, could be sweating a bit more after this one.

West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sun Apr. 23, 2pm, Vitality Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

West Ham Team News: go here

PL Standing: West Ham 15th, 31 pts Bournemouth 14th, 33 pts

PL Form: West Ham DWLWD Bournemouth WWLWL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 37% Draw 29% Bournemouth 34%

Bournemouth Team News

We will update both this, and the lineup prediction below, if anything of note happens in Thursday night’s UEFA competition that mandates it. Regarding the West Ham team news, we will wait for the result and postgame presser from tonight vs Gent to conclude first.

As for the Cherries, Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil provided an update on his four fitness concerns. They will have three confirmed absentees, along with one doubt for this match.

“Mati Vina has done a couple of light days’ work after the bang on his back at Tottenham,” said O’Neil. “So hopeful that he’ll be able to be involved in the matchday squad.”

Elsewhere he added…

“We are missing Ryan Fredericks, he will still be out. Junior Stanislas will miss out still. Junior Traore won’t be available for the game, definitely. Apart from that, we’re as we were. The lads are in a good place.”

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories