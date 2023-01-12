When West Ham United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, it’ll be a match that is critical for the how the bottom of the Premier League table shapes up. That just goes to show you how far these two sides have fallen recently. Wolves and West Ham are two clubs that have very recently competed in European football (albeit the lesser competitions), and yet here they are now fighting for survival in the top flight.

In the Hammers case, this is really dramatic, as they were just knocking on the door of the Champions League not too long ago. Such is the fate in the English FA pyramid. Clubs are always rising and falling.

West Ham United at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Jan 14, 2023, at 3 pm UK at the Molineux Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham 35% Draw 29% Wolves 36%

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham United 17th, 15 pts DLLLL Wolves 18th, 14 pts DLWLL

It had been thought that the sack man was coming for Moyes (again), and that he might barely survive into 2023, but I guess that speculation was premature. While his seat remains warm, it is apparently not as scorching hot as had been thought. Let’s take a look at what his strongest side might be, given the team’s current fitness situation, for this one.

Or at least what we might guess the strongest side is.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

