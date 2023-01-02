When asked if he believes that his side is truly in a real relegation battle, West Ham United manager David Moyes responded: “I’m hoping it’s not the case, but we’ve lost a few at home recently so we have to be aware that we have to pick up points.”

The Hammers currently sit in the final safety position, at 17th, but they are level on points (14) with Nottingham Forest, who are actually in the drop zone. So, yes, the Irons are in a relegation scrap.

West Ham United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Jan 4, 7:45pm GMT, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

West Ham Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: West Ham 35% Draw 28% Leeds 37

PL Form: West Ham LLLLL Leeds DLLWW

PL Standing: West Ham 17th, 14pts Leeds 14th, 16pts

That’s really a bummer for them, as they contended for top four, down to the end, for the last two seasons. Up next is a visit to Leeds United, and here is the lineup that we believe Moyes will go with as he looks to ascend higher up the table.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

