The bad news for West Ham United is that they looked absolutely dismal last night and they have very little time to prepare for their next match.

The good news for the Hammers is that a quick turnaround makes sure they can’t dwell on their disaster class versus Newcastle United. They are also catching their opponent, Fulham FC, at exactly the right time.

West Ham United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick Off: Sat. Apr 8, 2023, at 3 pm UK, Craven Cottage

Google Result Probability: West Ham 36% Draw 29% Fulham 35%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 15th, 7pts LWDLW Fulham 10th, 11pts LLLDW

The Craven Cottagers have lost their last three, and enter this clash winless in their last four. They have fallen out of Europa League contention, and if they don’t course correct soon, they will be a non-factor in the Europa League Conference race as well.

Laugh at UECL all you want, but for Fulham that would actually be nice.

Team News for Both Sides

There is no real team news here. The song remains the same. For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspended), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remain sidelined. The same goes for Gianluca Scamacca (knee) and West Ham. And there is nothing else to report on this front.

So without further ado, let’s just get to our projection of what David Moyes’ starting lineup could be.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Ings, Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

