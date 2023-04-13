There may be more injury/fitness/team news, in regards to West Ham United vs Arsenal FC, after their UEFA Europa Conference League clash with Gent later tonight.

And as such, we will 1. update this post later, if anything changes and

2. save the WHUFC team news for later today, once the final whistle has been blown.

London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 16, 2 pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Team News: Arsenal FC West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal DWWWW West Ham WLWDL

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 73 pts West Ham 14th, 30 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 62% West Ham 12% Draw 22%

As it currently stands, Gianluca Scamacca is set to miss the Arsenal clash on Sunday. .

Elsewhere Lucas Paqueta could come back into the side, after a long injury layoff, but he will likely only be eased back into the side, not in the first team from the opening kick.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at who David Moyes could go with, in his starting lineup, when the table topping Gunners come across town.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Ings, Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories