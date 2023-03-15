For West Ham United, the top priority this season should be staying up in the Premier League. As they are only out of the drop zone due to goal differential right now, this will be no slam dunk. If David Moyes is to save his job, then this is the main “goal” they need to accomplish.

That said, finally winning a trophy, after low these many years, would be a pretty nice thing too. Barring disaster, the Hammers should move on to the conference league quarters.

West Ham United vs AEK Larnaca FYIs

Kickoff: Thur Mar 16, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: Europa Conference League, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: West Ham leads 2-0

That is what we’re talking right here, right now- red hot UEFA Europa Conference League action. We’re not saying that the lineup below is the best that David Moyes could go with. We’re just saying that this is the first team, we believe, he will most likely go with.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs AEK Larnaca

Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Ings

