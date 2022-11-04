West Ham Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Crystal Palace

It is another London Derby. This time South meets East as Crystal Palace head to the London Stadium to face West Ham. The Hammers haven’t lost in their last four fixtures against their London neighbors. They have won two and lost two in the last four fixtures against Palace. A win here would secure The Irons first back-to-back victories against The Eagles since 2017.

That’s not to say an away fixture against West Ham is a problematic one for Patrick Vieira’s side.

After losing their first two EPL fixtures against the Hammers, they have lost just two of their nine subsequent away fixtures against West Ham.

David Moyes’ side has been miserly in the first halves in the EPL this season. They have conceded just three first-half goals to date in this season’s version of the English top flight.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 2 pm UK at London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham 50% Draw `27% Crystal Palace 23%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 13th, 14pts WDLWL Crystal Palace 10th, 16pts WDWLW

Team News

As we reported in the UEFA Conference League preview, Lukasz Fabianski is facing a race against time to be fit. He is listed as having a 50/50 chance to play. We would be very surprised if the ‘Pole in the goal’ didn’t line up this weekend.

Elsewhere there is no new news to report as far as The Irons treatment room goes. Lucas Paqueta and Maxwel Cornet both remain out for the foreseeable future.

Starting XI Prediction

After handing two debuts out in the Conference League, we expect that David Moyes will pick his strongest possible side for the clash against Crystal Palace.

GK– Fabianski

DEF- Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell

MID- Soucek, Rice, Fornals

ATT- Bowen, Scamacca, Benrahama

Stuey’s Two Cents

You might be surprised to hear that Crystal Palace sit above West Ham on the Premier League table. West Ham are surging at the moment, but Palace have gone about their business well so far this season. I am going for a home loss here. I think West Ham might suffer a continental hangover and The Eagles will take full advantage of that.

Crystal Palace 2-0.

